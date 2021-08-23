Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,425,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,254 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 44.78% of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $151,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSDA. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 95,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,975,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

VSDA stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.98. The company had a trading volume of 12,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,884. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $46.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.