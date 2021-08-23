Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives $17.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.
VEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday.
Shares of Vine Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 13,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,152. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
