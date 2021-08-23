Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) Receives $17.63 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.13.

VEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Vine Energy stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.95. 13,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,152. Vine Energy has a 1 year low of $10.85 and a 1 year high of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vine Energy by 1,568.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,512,000 after purchasing an additional 513,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vine Energy by 3,580.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 39,386 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Arosa Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vine Energy by 111.1% during the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 665,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

