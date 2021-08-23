Vortex Defi (VTX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $87,484.45

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 23rd. During the last week, Vortex Defi has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. Vortex Defi has a market cap of $87,484.45 and $48,553.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000083 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

Vortex Defi Coin Profile

Vortex Defi (CRYPTO:VTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the exchanges listed above.

