Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th.

Voya Financial has increased its dividend payment by 1,400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Voya Financial has a payout ratio of 10.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Voya Financial to earn $6.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.7%.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $64.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut shares of Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,683.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $587,160. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Voya Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,063,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 187,441 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.94% of Voya Financial worth $65,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

