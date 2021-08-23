Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,475,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,882,226. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

