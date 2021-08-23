Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Walmart by 552.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,467,726 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $742,681,000 after buying an additional 4,629,480 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Walmart by 136.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after buying an additional 2,364,971 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Walmart by 33.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,236,108 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,118,711,000 after buying an additional 2,046,720 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 24.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,497,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $746,778,000 after buying an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. upped their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walmart from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $151.10. The stock had a trading volume of 199,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,347,328. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.22. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $423.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total value of $190,348,427.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,234,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 554,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.22, for a total value of $78,805,950.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,783,047.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,418,428 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,893,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

