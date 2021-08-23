Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Cuts Stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 29.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,870 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

TRI stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.88. 22,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,460. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $116.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.65%.

TRI has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.20.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

