Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 537,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,682 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 0.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $27,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 4.3% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 231,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 250,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after acquiring an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 15.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 128,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 34.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 59.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

NYSE:BAM traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $56.11. 56,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $57.83.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

