Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Has $50.76 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,366 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties makes up approximately 0.7% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $50,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Colliers Securities began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

ELS stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.34. 4,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,434. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.93 and a 12 month high of $85.09.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $317.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.68 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

