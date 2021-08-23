Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 2,399 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $10,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 192,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,279,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 76,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,317,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,478,000 after purchasing an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. 40.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.69.

Shares of NYSE RY traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.16. 30,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,153,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.03. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $67.78 and a 1-year high of $105.10. The company has a market capitalization of $148.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.8915 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 58.68%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.