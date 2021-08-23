Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Waterstone Mortgage Corp. is committed to providing customers with exceptional customer service. By providing clients with sound, expert advice as to the many different loan programs and options available, we hope to take some of the mystery out of mortgage financing. For most people, a mortgage loan is the largest financial transaction they will ever make. Waterstone’s expert loan consultants are able to walk you through the mortgage process and put your mind at ease during the application and approval process. “

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial stock opened at $20.05 on Thursday. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $504.04 million, a PE ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.31.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%. The company had revenue of $66.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.60 million. Research analysts predict that Waterstone Financial will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Waterstone Financial’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, COO William F. Bruss sold 24,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $487,593.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,158.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSBF. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 10.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,038,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,622,000 after buying an additional 200,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,323 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $10,505,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,436 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,973,000 after buying an additional 17,735 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 61.3% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 209,871 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 79,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Waterstone Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after buying an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Recommended Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Waterstone Financial (WSBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.