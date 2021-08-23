Watt R. Foster, Jr. Purchases 12,100 Shares of Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Director Watt R. Foster, Jr. purchased 12,100 shares of Bank of the James Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ BOTJ remained flat at $$14.39 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,072. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21. Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $21.65.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 729.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 91,483 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 233,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 175,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 36,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the mpany for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the Unites States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

