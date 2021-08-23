WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 2,325 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 3.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $128.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,820. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.94 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

In other Medtronic news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

