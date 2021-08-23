WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,205 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Shares of LYB traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.96. 9,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,157. The stock has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.98. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $118.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.