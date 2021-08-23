Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $14.53

Shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.53, but opened at $15.39. Weatherford International shares last traded at $15.41, with a volume of 238 shares changing hands.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $903.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.00 million. Research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $240,465,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $131,076,000. Exor Capital LLP purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $93,159,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $36,107,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $30,441,000. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

