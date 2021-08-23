WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 54.0% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 204,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,184,000 after purchasing an additional 34,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $97.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $106.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

