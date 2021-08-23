Wedbush Comments on Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APLS)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($4.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($4.09). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02).

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $61.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 672,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,868,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,678. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after purchasing an additional 777,453 shares during the period. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the second quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,396,000 after acquiring an additional 707,891 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,785,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 25,339.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,487,000 after buying an additional 543,529 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

