Wedbush Raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $350.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Microsoft from $333.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $320.39.

MSFT stock opened at $304.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $196.25 and a 1-year high of $305.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 77.8% during the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

