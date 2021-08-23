Wedbush Securities Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Metacrine, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Metacrine in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Metacrine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Metacrine in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Metacrine has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

MTCR stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.38. Metacrine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $16.19. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 10.63 and a quick ratio of 10.63.

About Metacrine

Metacrine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with liver and gastrointestinal diseases. It is developing MET409 that has completed Phase 1b proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and is in Phase 2a clinical trial in combination with empagliflozin for the treatment of patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus and NASH.

