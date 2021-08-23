Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $48.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weibo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of WB opened at $49.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.07. Weibo has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.74.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. Weibo had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $574.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weibo will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Weibo in the first quarter worth about $2,102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,364,000 after acquiring an additional 129,134 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $387,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Weibo by 312.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,843,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Weibo during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

