Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $40.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 63.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE OVV traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 3.90. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $33.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ovintiv by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,435,000 after purchasing an additional 568,546 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Ovintiv by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Ovintiv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 46,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 31,903 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

