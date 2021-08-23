Wells Fargo & Company Raises The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $480.00

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $480.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $402.79.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

COO opened at $444.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $408.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $294.93 and a 12 month high of $445.81.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.62%.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total value of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,477,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,945 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,102,250 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $833,059,000 after purchasing an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.