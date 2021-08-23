Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $85.74 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.19. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52 week low of $55.83 and a 52 week high of $89.55.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 127,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 130,264 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,220,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669,278 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 58,740 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $238,734.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $256,090.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,249 shares of company stock valued at $878,915 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.