WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Stock Position Lifted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in WestRock by 7.1% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 51,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 30.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in WestRock by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after acquiring an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in WestRock by 4.9% in the first quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 1,153,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 23.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,275,000 after acquiring an additional 259,492 shares in the last quarter. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

WRK opened at $49.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. WestRock has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.24.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

