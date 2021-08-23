White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Holdings Decreased by Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group makes up approximately 7.2% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $26,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 39 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

WTM stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,130.00. 241 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,816. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,133.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $752.10 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.