Wienerberger’s (WBRBY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WBRBY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Friday, July 9th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wienerberger presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

WBRBY stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,030. Wienerberger has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $8.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.93.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

