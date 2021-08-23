William Blair Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Cisco Systems in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 19th. William Blair analyst J. Ader now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $58.22 on Monday. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $58.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.40. The company has a market cap of $245.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 61,035 shares of company stock worth $3,339,606. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,890 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 129,542 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

