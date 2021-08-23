Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,523 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $6,304,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 0.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 125,371 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $162.70. 28,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,812. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.90. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.76 and a 12-month high of $194.69. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In related news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,903,709.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

