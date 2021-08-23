Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,507 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter valued at $57,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $166.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.93, a PEG ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.29. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.82.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WING. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Wingstop from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens increased their target price on Wingstop from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on Wingstop from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

In other Wingstop news, COO Mahesh Sadarangani sold 849 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.54, for a total transaction of $145,637.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

