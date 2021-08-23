Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Acquired by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 63.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 286,075 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $90,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 333.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Woodward during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 955 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.73. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.34 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.28.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $556.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.21 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a $0.162 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 6,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,622 shares of company stock worth $2,446,894 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

