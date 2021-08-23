Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Price Reaches $7.33 on Top Exchanges (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a market cap of $480,915.90 and approximately $626.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded down 29.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.33 or 0.00014769 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00056480 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.18 or 0.00133346 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.14 or 0.00161480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.30 or 1.00518854 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $512.47 or 0.01032603 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,305.39 or 0.06660231 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.