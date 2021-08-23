Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Trading 20.8% Higher Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $507.00 or 0.01024850 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.55 billion and $1.45 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00056312 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.41 or 0.00132216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.97 or 0.00161656 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,500.56 or 1.00060168 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,313.43 or 0.06697753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00669085 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,006,986 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

