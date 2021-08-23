Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 2,323 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,592 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 1.6% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMAT. Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $254,000. 74.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $10,433,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Shares of AMAT traded up $3.87 on Monday, hitting $131.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,766,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 22.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.