Wright Investors Service Inc. Grows Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth $29,000. 80.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on ATVI shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.58 on Monday, hitting $83.21. 307,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,145,990. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.19 and a 52 week high of $104.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15. The company has a market capitalization of $64.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.60.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.