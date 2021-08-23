Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 687 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $3,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,340,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,692,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.20.

Shares of PNC traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $187.92. 30,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,781,072. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $203.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 4,700 shares of company stock worth $869,438 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

