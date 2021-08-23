Wright Investors Service Inc. Purchases 783 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,091 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 1.3% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,712,832 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,387,305,000 after buying an additional 369,419 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 181.4% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of PayPal by 681.8% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,717 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 548,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $133,300,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 739,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,369,000 after buying an additional 61,726 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $3.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $276.23. 289,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,693,470. The company has a market capitalization of $324.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.63 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $286.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,397,989 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

