Wright Investors Service Inc. Raises Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,290,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,998,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,896,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,340,000 after acquiring an additional 601,592 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,612,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $248,393,000 after acquiring an additional 59,675 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,536,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,180,000 after acquiring an additional 998,303 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,088,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,913,000 after acquiring an additional 614,821 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $29.27. 95,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,789,191. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.47 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

