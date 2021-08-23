Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) to report $165.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $148.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.96 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $63.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 159.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $597.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $653.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $887.91 million, with estimates ranging from $838.72 million to $999.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xenia Hotels & Resorts.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 927.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,164.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 296.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 70,165 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6,720.3% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,407,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,945 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $447,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.66. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

