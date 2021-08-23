XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.68.

XPEV opened at $38.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. XPeng has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 4.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 56.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,828 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 232.1% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 13,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng in the first quarter worth about $287,000. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

