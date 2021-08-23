Yacktman Asset Management LP Decreases Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Yacktman Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,530,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,543 shares during the quarter. State Street makes up approximately 2.8% of Yacktman Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned 1.03% of State Street worth $290,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 104,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of State Street by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 5.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 42.8% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 3,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in State Street by 40.5% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.96. 22,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,702. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $92.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

