Yacktman Asset Management LP Has $112.33 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Yacktman Asset Management LP reduced its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,460 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 2.25% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $112,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

MSM stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.59. 1,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 63.29%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 28.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

