Yacktman Asset Management LP Sells 2,400 Shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Yacktman Asset Management LP trimmed its holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $48,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in FirstCash by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FirstCash by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after buying an additional 35,718 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FirstCash by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in FirstCash by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on FirstCash from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78. FirstCash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $84.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.83.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $389.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

