Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Yelp were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YELP. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yelp by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its position in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other news, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.56.

Shares of YELP opened at $37.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.57 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.67. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.