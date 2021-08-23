Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Increases Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 620,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after buying an additional 115,433 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in Exelixis by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 408,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after buying an additional 96,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Exelixis by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total transaction of $1,048,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,200. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.59, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.25. Exelixis had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Exelixis from $35.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

