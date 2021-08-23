Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Raises Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter stock opened at $62.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 133.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. Twitter’s revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,643. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

