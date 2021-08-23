Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc Takes $245,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POOL. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Pool by 11.0% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 20,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 21.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 22,728 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the second quarter valued at $3,627,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pool alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $1,410,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark W. Joslin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.50, for a total transaction of $7,237,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,725,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,544. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POOL opened at $486.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pool Co. has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $495.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $466.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Pool’s payout ratio is 38.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Pool from $465.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $462.14.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.