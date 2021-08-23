Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) will announce sales of $16.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Airgain’s earnings. Airgain posted sales of $13.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Airgain will report full year sales of $68.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.10 million to $69.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $82.25 million, with estimates ranging from $75.10 million to $89.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Airgain.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Airgain had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $17.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AIRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Airgain from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 135.9% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 31.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 180.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 64.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airgain in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 45.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIRG stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.76. 131,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,047. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $138.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.21 and a beta of 1.21. Airgain has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides embedded antenna products, integration support and test services. The firm works in partnership with the entire ecosystem, including carriers, chipset suppliers, OEMs, and ODMs. Its products include embedded, external and carrier-class antennas. The company offers custom antenna design and performance validation services.

