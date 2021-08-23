Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) will report earnings per share of ($0.46) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ALX Oncology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.51). ALX Oncology posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ALX Oncology will report full year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ALX Oncology.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $978,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 521,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,560,485.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.23, for a total transaction of $662,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,487 shares of company stock worth $3,980,994. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 2,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 96,452 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 192,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 62,377 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 104,040.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

ALXO traded up $10.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $72.64. 2,050,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -44.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.15. ALX Oncology has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

