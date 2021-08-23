Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Announce -$0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to report earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cellectis’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.57) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.99). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CLLS. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 103,279 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,997,000 after buying an additional 116,723 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 13,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $12.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $566.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

