Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) to report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Fennec Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $3.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FENC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 25,565 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $4,292,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FENC opened at $6.97 on Wednesday. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $8.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 33.11 and a quick ratio of 33.11.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.